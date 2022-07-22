Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Revs suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Crew eased past FC Cincinnati by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won 22 of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Revs' 21 victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against New England Revolution and suffered their previous such defeat in 2014.

Columbus Crew are in impressive form and are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS - their longest regular-season run in the competition since 2018.

New England Revolution squandered a 1-0 lead against Philadelphia Union last week and have lost a league-high 24 points from a winning position in the competition.

Cucho Hernandez scored against FC Cincinnati and became the eighth player in MLS history to find the back of the net in his first three games in the competition.

Gustavo Bou has scored in three consecutive matches for the third time since the start of the season.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

Columbus Crew are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on extending their streak this weekend. The Crew can pack a punch on their day and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks.

New England Revolution have flattered to deceive this season and cannot afford another poor result. Columbus Crew are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

