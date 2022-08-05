Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew and New York City FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of 20 matches played between the two teams.

New York City FC have won their last two matches against Columbus Crew and will need to step up to the plate on the road this weekend.

Columbus suffered defeat after conceding two late goals against CF Montreal last week - the second time this season where they have suffered defeat after leading in the 87th minute.

New York City FC witnessed their four-game winning streak come to an end after a goalless draw last week, but they have managed to keep four consecutive clean sheets in the MLS.

Lucas Zelarayan has played a part in eight of Columbus Crew's last nine goals and is currently in impressive form.

New York City FC attempted only two shots against CF Montreal last week - the fewest in a single match in the club's history.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have stepped up to the plate this season and are in impressive form going into this game. The away side has grown in stature over the past month and will look to extend its unbeaten streak this weekend.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address going into this game. New York City FC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 New York City FC

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

