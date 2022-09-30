Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Red Bulls slumped to a 2-0 defeat against New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Columbus Crew and have won 16 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's 11 victories.

New York Red Bulls managed to end a nine-game winless run against Columbus Crew with a 2-1 victory away from home last season.

With Portland Timbers' late goal last week, Columbus Crew have now dropped nine points after the 90th minute in the MLS this season.

Cucho Hernandez has registered at least one goal contribution in each of his first six away matches in the MLS and is only the second player in the history of the competition to achieve the feat.

New York Red Bulls have lost their previous game and have not lost consecutive matches in the MLS so far this season.

With nine away wins and 30 points on the road, New York Red Bulls have set a club record in terms of performances away from home in the MLS this season.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have assembled a robust squad and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

x - New York Red Bulls @NewYorkRedBulls Last time we were in Columbus, Sean silenced the crowd with a late winner🤫 Last time we were in Columbus, Sean silenced the crowd with a late winner🤫 https://t.co/VVAYvvFLCa

Columbus Crew have been plagued by inconsistency this month and will need to be at their best to reach the knock-outs. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 New York Red Bulls

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

El Crew @ColumbusCrew



So much history made. So much more to make.



#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus One Team. One Club. One Crew.So much history made. So much more to make. One Team. One Club. One Crew.So much history made. So much more to make.#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/6iU1NrkDB2

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far