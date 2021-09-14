Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on Columbus Crew in an important fixture on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Columbus Crew are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Crew suffered a 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls have also had their problems this season and are currently in 11th place in the league table. The Red Bulls held DC United to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games apiece out of a total of 38 matches played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. Columbus Crew were unable to make the most of their chances on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-L

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-L-L

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Luis Diaz are injured and will not be able to feature against New York Red Bulls. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Luis Diaz, Perry Kitchen, Josh Williams, Marlon Hairston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have failed to win nine of their last ten matches and will need to step up this week.

Columbus Crew have been defeated in eight of their last nine games and have also struggled to make their mark this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 New York Red Bulls

