Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Columbus Crew on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The Red Bulls edged New York City FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The home side held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw during the week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 25 games apiece out of a total of 62 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Columbus Crew. New York Red Bulls were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-W-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-W

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, and Harrison Afful are injured and will not be able to feature against Inter Miami. Aidan Morris is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Harrison Afful, Aidan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Lucas Monzon and Fabio are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. New York Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Fabio, Lucas Monzon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (3-4-3): Evan Bush; Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Josh Williams; Milton Valenzuela, Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe, Steven Moreira; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Frankie Amaya

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS and have effectively turned their season around. The Red Bulls have struggled in this fixture in the past and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Columbus Crew have been uncharacteristically ineffective this season and will need to make amends ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi