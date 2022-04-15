×
Create
Notifications

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting tips | 16th April 2022

Columbus Crew are winless in their last three MLS games.
Columbus Crew are winless in their last three MLS games.
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 15, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Preview

Columbus Crew will welcome Orlando City to the Lower.com Field in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

Columbus have endured consecutive 1-0 losses, with Eloy Room's early own goal helping league leaders Philadelphia Union take all three points. Their two wins have come at home, so Columbus will hope to return to winning ways here.

Orlando, meanwhile, have enjoyed a decent run in the league thus far. They bounced back well from a 4-2 thumping at home by Los Angeles FC a fortnight ago, securing a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Still the only unbeaten team in MLS, @PhilaUnion sit at the top of the Eastern Conference. https://t.co/Urg8U82e58

The last eight meetings between Columbus and Orlando have produced conclusive results, so this game is expected to be a closely contested affair.

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two Eastern Conference rivals have squared off 16 times across competitions. The two teams have been pretty evenly matched, with Orlando enjoying a narrow 7-6 lead in wins. Just three games have ended in draws.
  • No team has suffered more fouls than Orlando (119) this season in the MLS.
  • Columbus have maintained an 83.9% pass accuracy this season (best in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the league). Orlando are not far behin,d having completed 83.3% of their passes.
  • The Lions have just one win on their trips to Ohio, while Orlando have four wins in home games against Columbus. Their 3-2 win in October last season was the first victory for Columbus against Orlando since 2018.
  • Only Montreal (8) have scored more goals from open play in the Eastern Conference than Columbus (7) and Orlando (6).

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction

Two of Orlando's four clean sheets this season have come in their last four games. They secured two wins in this period, scoring and conceding five goals apiece.

🗣️ "IT'S THE BEAR" 🐻 @JrUrso | #DaleMiAmor https://t.co/W4ciPcBsY0

The Crew, meanwhile, have just one win in the same period, failing to score in their last two games. When the two teams meet on Saturday, the odds of a low-scoring game look good. However, the Florida-based outfit could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 0-1 Orlando City.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No. (Orlando have four clean sheets this season).

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी