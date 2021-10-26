Columbus Crew vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Orlando City take on Columbus Crew on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Crew suffered a 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side held New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a good record against Columbus Crew and have won seven out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Columbus Crew have managed five victories against Orlando City and can trouble their opponents on Thursday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Orlando City. Columbus Crew gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-L-W

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-W-D

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Team News

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, and Artur are injured and will not be able to feature against Orlando City. Luis Diaz is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this week.

Injured: Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Artur, Luis Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Mason Stajduhar and Alexandre Pato have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Joao Moutinho is yet to complete his recovery, however, and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Steven Moreira; Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne; Gyasi Zardes

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last five MLS matches and have effectively overcome their slump this month. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be impressive on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, have not met expectations this year and will want to end their league campaign on a high. Orlando City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-3 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi