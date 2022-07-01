Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union at Lower.com Field on Sunday.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this year. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Crew edged Toronto FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 15 of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Union's 12 victories.

Philadelphia Union have an excellent recent record against Columbus Crew and have won the last three matches played between the two teams.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in four matches on the trot in the MLS and have been in impressive form in recent weeks.

Philadelphia Union have also been on an unbeaten run this season but witnessed its end at the hands of Chicago Fire last week.

Jacen Russell-Rowe bagged two assists in the first half-hour of his first MLS start this week and is the first player to have pulled off such a feat in 11 years.

Philadelphia Union's run of 55 consecutive games without conceding a goal from outside the box came to an end against Chicago Fire this week.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in impressive form over the past year and and will look to revive their fortunes this weekend. The Union were not at their best against Chicago Fire and will need to make amends on Sunday.

Columbus Crew have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season and will need to resolve several issues ahead of this match. Philadelphia Union have been the better team so far and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cory Burke to score - Yes

