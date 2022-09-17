Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th September, 2022

The Columbus Crew host the Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Columbus are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, with a win potentially taking them to 5th. Caleb Porter's side have been in terrible form of late, having only won two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Portland on Sunday.

Portland are currently 6th in the Western Conference, with a win potentially taking them to 4th. Giovanni Savarese's side have been in strong form of late, having won their last four games on the trot across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Chicago on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest

Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland have dominated the recent head-tohead record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Columbus winning only one.

Portland came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in 2019.

Columbus can boast the joint-third best defense in the MLS, having only conceded 35 goals in their 30 games so far this season.

Portland have the seventh-best attack in the MLS, having scored 50 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Columbus will take a full strength side into the game on Sunday. Meanwhile, Portland will be without a host of players. Zac McGraw is suspended, while George Fochive is a doubt for the game. Justin Rasmussen, Blake Bodily, Felipe Mora and Diego Gutierrez are all unavailable due to injury.

We predict a tight game, with Portland coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 0-1 Portland Timbers

Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Columbus have been in poor form of late, while Portland have not failed to score a goal in their last 17 games across all competitions)

Tip 3 - Sebastian Blanco to score/assist (The midfielder has seven goals and seven assists in 29 games so far this season)

