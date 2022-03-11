Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC prediction and betting tips | 12th March 2022

Columbus Crew and Toronto FC will trade tackles in an MLS fixture at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways following their 3-3 draw away to San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. The thrilling game saw Francisco Calvo score two late goals to help the 10-man Earthquakes snatch a point from a two-goal deficit.

Toronto FC suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls on home turf. All five goals came in the first half, with Lewis Morgan scoring a hat-trick to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The loss left them in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, having garnered just one point from two matches so far. Columbus Crew sit in third place with four points to show for their efforts in two matches.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have 15 wins in 40 previous matches against Toronto FC. The visitors have 12 wins to their name, while 13 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021. Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes scored first-half goals to guide the Crew to a 2-1 home win.

The hosts won one and drew two of their three pre-season games in the Carolina Challenge Cup, while Toronto FC won three of six pre-season friendlies.

Four of the last 10 games involving the two sides have witnessed goals at both ends while five matches saw three or more goals scored.

Toronto FC have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches consecutively.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Prediction

Columbus Crew are favorites and also have home advantage in their favor. Caleb Porter's side have had a more consistent start to the season, although Toronto FC could spring an upset here.

The visitors have been efficient in attack, despite their defensive frailties. We are backing Toronto to find the back of the net despite ending up on the losing side against Columbus Crew.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Toronto FC

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win (The hosts have been more consistent and also have home advantage in their favor).

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Columbus Crew's two games in the MLS so far have seen four or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score (Toronto FC have found the back of the net in seven consecutive fixtures).

