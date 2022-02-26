Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Columbus Crew entertain the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lower.com Field in their MLS 2022 season opener on Saturday.

The hosts head into this inter-conference fixture having gone unbeaten in the pre-season. They secured a 3-0 win over the Charleston Battery to sign off on a decent pre-season.

The Vancouver Whitecaps also travel to Columbus, having gone unbeaten in the pre-season. In their last pre-season game, they secured an impressive 4-2 win over fellow MLS side LA Galaxy.

Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

In the 10 games played out between the two sides in the MLS so far, the visiting side have enjoyed the better record with five wins. The hosts have just two wins to their name.

They last met at the BC Place in the 2019 regular season. The game ended in a 1-1 draw as Fredy Montero scored the equalizing goal in the fourth minute of injury time to secure a point for the Canadian side.

Columbus Crew form guide (MLS 2022 pre-season): W-D-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide (MLS 2022 pre-season): W-W-D-D

Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Columbus Crew

The hosts are expected to be without the services of Aidan Morris and Perry Kitchen for this game. Kevin Molino is a long-term absentee as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Aidan Morris, Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

The visiting side will travel to Columbus without Caio Alexandre, who has not featured in competitive fixtures since August last year with a foot injury. Brian Rodriguez's involvement in the game remains doubtful as he is nursing a thigh injury at the moment.

Injured: Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Brian Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room (GK); Miloš Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Steven Moreira; Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne; Erik Hurtado

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Hasal (GK); Florian Jungwirth, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Marcus Godinho, Michael Baldismo, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Cristian Dajome; Lucas Cavallini, Deiber Caicedo

Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Both sides remained unbeaten in the pre-season. The hosts scored eight times and conceded just once. The Whitecaps scored seven goals while conceding four.

The game should make for an interesting watch, but with the home advantage on Crew's side, they should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

