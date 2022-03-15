Comunicaciones vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Comunicaciones entertain New York City FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The MLS side put in a solid display in the first leg, securing a 3-1 win and will be aiming to safely see the game through. The hosts have scored just two goals in the competition thus far and will need to bring their A-game to overturn a two-goal deficit.

New York City secured a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday at home but have struggled in their travels, so this will be a test of their form away from home.

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. Comunicaciones will be looking to pull level with the visitors in the head-to-head record here.

Comunicaciones form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

New York City FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC Team News

Comunicaciones

The home side will have two more players for the second leg tie in comparison to the first leg and have named a 23-man squad. Lynner Garcia and Karel Espino are available for the game as they were unable to travel to the US due to visa issues last week.

Stheven Robles will serve a suspension for the second game in a row in the competition, while Jose Ayovi has not been named here as he continues to grapple with personal issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stheven Robles

Unavailable: Jose Ayovi

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm remains the only absentee for the visiting side as the defender is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture suffered in the playoffs last season.

Injured: Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC Prediction

Comunicaciones Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Moscoso (GK); Manuel Antonio Gamboa, Nicolás Samayoa, Jose Alfredo Corena Barboza, Alexander Larín; Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Oscar Santis, José Contreras, Rafael Andrés Lezcano Montero; Juan Anangonó

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK); Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Andres Jasson; Nicolás Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Héber; Valentín Castellanos

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC Prediction

The visiting side have an MLS fixture just three days after this game and, having a two-goal advantage from the first leg, they can take a breather here and will happily settle for a draw.

Comunicaciones have made it three wins in a row in the league but have scored just one goal in the CONCACAF Champions League. They are expected to find the back of the net but the in-form visitors are also expected to go all-in for the away goal.

Taking everything into consideration, it seems the game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Comunicaciones 1-1 New York City FC

Edited by Peter P