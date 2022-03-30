Costa Rica vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The World Cup qualifiers come to an end on Thursday as USA travel to the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica to face Costa Rica.

The hosts head into the game on a six-game unbeaten run and will look to keep this fine run going and end their campaign on a high note.

Costa Rica maintained their sensational run of results last Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 win over El Salvador.

They are now unbeaten in their last six games, claiming one draw and five wins, including three in each of their last three outings.

With Sunday’s result, Costa Rica clinched the qualification playoff spot in the table after claiming 22 points from 13 games so far.

USA, meanwhile, made light work of Panama as they strolled to an emphatic 5-1 victory last time out.

They head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last nine games, claiming six wins and two draws in that time.

With 25 points from 13 games, USA are currently second in the table, level on points with third-placed Mexico, who have also secured their place in the World Cup.

Costa Rica vs USA Head-To-Head

USA head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides.

Costa Rica have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Costa Rica Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

USA Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Costa Rica vs USA Team News

Costa Rica

Rónald Matarrita missed the game against El Salvador through an ankle problem and is a doubt for the hosts.

Injured: Rónald Matarrita

Suspended: None

USA

USA enjoyed an injury-free game against Panama last time out, and they have a clean bill of health ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica vs USA Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (5-3-2): Keylor Navas; Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Watson, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Keysher Fuller; Alonso Martínez, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges; Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre; Christian Pulisic, Paul Ariola , Ricardo Pepi

Costa Rica vs USA Prediction

Both sides head into the game off the back of dominant wins and will look to keep the ball rolling and wrap up their qualifiers on a high. However, the USA boast several world-class talents down the spine of the team and we predict they will put that to good use and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-2 USA

