Cremonese vs Crotone Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023

Cremonese and Crotone kick off their new campaign on Monday (August 14) when they go head-to-head in the opening round of the Coppa Italia.

The hosts suffered a forgettable return to Serie A, as they were relegated last season barely one year after returning to the top flight. Davide Ballardini’s men lost 21 of their 38 games, claiming just five wins and 12 draws to finish 19th. Cremonese are coming off an unconvincing pre-season, winning one of their four games, losing once.

Crotone, meanwhile, failed to secure promotion to Serie B, as they fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Foggia in the promotion playoffs quarterfinals. Foggia picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg on May 27, four days before holding out for a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

The visitors are coming off a 2-2 draw on July 30 against Lecce Under-19 in their only pre-season fixture.

Cremonese vs Crotone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings, Cremonese boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Crotone have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Cremonese have won their last three home games against I Pitagorici, scoring six goals and conceding three since December 2018.

Crotone have won just one of their last five away games across competitions, losing once since the start of March.

Ballardini’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last five competitive home games, winning thrice.

Cremonese vs Crotone Prediction

Despite their shaky pre-season performance, Cremonses will back themselves to see off a rusty Crotone side who have had a relatively quiet preparation for the new season. Expect the hosts to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Crotone

Cremonese vs Crotone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cremonese

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six clashes.)