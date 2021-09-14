D.C. United vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

D.C. United host the Chicago Fire at Audi field in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

D.C. United are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table, with a win possibly taking them into the top four.

However, Hernan Losada's side have faltered of late, winning only one of their last five league games. United will hope to turn things around with a win against a poor Chicago side on Thursday.

The Chicago Fire, on the other hand, have been terrible this season and are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table. Raphael Wicky's side will go into Thursday's game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Sporting KC and will hope to bounce back against an out-of-form United side.

Neither side have been in the greatest form of late and that should come to the fore in Thursday's fixture.

D.C. United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

It is hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, as both teams have won one of their last five meetings, with the other three ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in July. The Chicago Fire took a 2-0 lead in the game as Andy Najar scored an own goal after Gaston Gimenez's first-half opener. However, Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara struck in the final 10 minutes to salvage a point for D.C. United on the night.

D.C. United Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Chicago Fire Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

D.C. United vs Chicago Fire Team News

Calvo will be a huge miss for the Chicago Fire

D.C. United

D.C. United will have a host of players missing for Thursday's game. Nigel Robertha is a doubt for the match, while Chris Odoi-Atsem, Adrien Perez, Bill Hamid and Brendan Hines-Ike are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Chris Odoi-Atsem, Adrien Perez. Bill Hamid, Brendan Hines-Ike

Doubtful: Nigel Robertha

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Brian Gutierrez and Francisco Calvo will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Kenneth Kronholm could be on the bench after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury he picked up last year.

Injured: Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo

Doubtful: Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

D.C. United vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

D.C. United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jon Kempin; Kevin Paredes, Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Julian Gressel; Yordy Reyna, Drew Skundrich, Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola; Ola Kamara

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran; Luka Stojanovic; Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Boris Sekulic; Stanislav Ivanov, Robert Beric

D.C. United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Both sides have struggled recently and that should be evident during their matchup on Thursday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: D.C. United 0-0 Chicago Fire

