D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022 

D.C. United and Philadelphia Union will battle for three points in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday.

The clash will pit two teams at different ends of the points table. The hosts are languishing sit at the bottom of the standings, having garnered 22 points from 25 games. Philadelphia, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 48 points from 26 outings.

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 defeat at FC Dallas on Wednesday. Jesus Ferreira's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

D.C., meanwhile, fell to a defeat away to LAFC by the same scoreline. Kwadwo Opoku stepped off the bench to break the deadlock midway through the second half.

D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 35 occasions. Philadelphia have been the superior team with 19 wins and 11 losses, while five games have ended in a stalemate.

Four of D.C.'s last five games have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Philadelphia's last five away games have also seen at least one team fail to score

D.C. have the second-worst home record in the Eastern Conference, with just 15 points from 13 games.

Philadelphia have the best defence in the entire league, having conceded just 20 goals in 26 games. D.C.have the joint-worst attack in the conference, scoring only 28 goals.

D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

D.C. have struggled this season, and their poor run could be compounded by a high-flying Philadelphia team. The visitors, though, have not been at their best in recent weeks, losing two of their last three games after winning five on the bounce.

Nevertheless, they'll fancy their chances of securing maximum points to condemn Wayne Rooney's team to a fifth consecutive outing without a win.

The game will pit the best defense in the league against the worst attack in the conference , meaning chances could be at a premium. Nevertheless, Philadelphia should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: D.C. United 0-1 Philadelphia Union

D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Philadelphia to win

Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

