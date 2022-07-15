Dallas vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

Dallas host Austin at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having had strong seasons so far.

Dallas are currently 6th in the Western Conference, two points off the top 3. Nico Estevez's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last six games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Austin on Sunday.

Austin are currently top of the Western Conference, one point ahead of Los Angeles FC in 2nd. Josh Wolff's side have been in great form of late and have won their last four games on the trot. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Dallas on Sunday.

Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira are the most potent attacking duo in MLS with 19 combined goals. Together, they're heading to the All-Star game.

Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira are the most potent attacking duo in MLS with 19 combined goals. Together, they're heading to the All-Star game.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Dallas vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last four meetings, having won three of them.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Sebastian Driussi and Danny Hoesen made sure the spoils were shared after Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania gave Dallas a 2-0 lead on the night.

Austin boast the best attack in the league, having scored 41 goals in their 20 games so far this season.

Dallas have the third best defense in the league this season, having conceded only 24 goals in their 20 games so far.

Dallas vs Austin Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Lucas Bartlett will be unavailable for Dallas. Meanwhile, Austin will be without Jhojan Valencia and Freddy Kleemann.

Austin are clearly the better side based on form and quality and should have enough to get past Dallas on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Austin coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Dallas 0-1 Austin

Dallas vs Austin Betting Tips

All of our goals last night were a thing of beauty!

Tip 1 - Result: Austin Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Austin have the joint-second best defense in the conference, while also boasting the best attack in the league)

Tip 3 - Sebastian Driussi to score/assist (The midfielder has 11 goals and four assists in 20 appearances so far this season)

