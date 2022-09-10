Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Dallas will invite Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC to the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

The hosts are third in the Western Conference standings and need to put in a few solid displays to book their place in the playoffs. Los Angeles are the only team from the Western Conference to have booked their playoff spot.

Dallas returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Minnesota United, with all three goals coming in a three-minute spell in the second half. LAFC, meanwhile, snapped their three-game losing streak in their previous outing. Second-half goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Cristian Arango helped them overcome Real Salt Lake at home on Sunday.

The stakes are much higher for Dallas here, as they look to book their playoff spot, while LAFC might opt to play for a draw.

Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times across competitions. Los Angeles have been the dominant team with four wins.

Dallas have just one win against Los Angeles, with that triumph coming in a league meeting in 2018, while two games have ended in draws.

LAFC are on a three-game winning streak against Dallas, but two of these games took place at the Banc of California Stadium.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in seven of Dallas's last eight home games, while LAFC have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four away games.

Dallas are undefeated in their last five home games, while LAFC have lost their last three away.

The two teams have been solid defensively this season. Los Angeles have the best defensive record in the Western Conference (32 goals conceded), while Dallas have the second-best defensive record with 33.

Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Dallas have been solid at home in their recent games but might struggle against Los Angeles FC, who seem to have had their number in their recent meetings. Both teams have in-form strikers in Jesus Ferreira and Cristian Arango, which increases the odds of both sides finding the back of the net.

LAFC @LAFC D̶o̶c̶t̶o̶r̶s̶ opposing goalkeepers HATE this one weird trick. D̶o̶c̶t̶o̶r̶s̶ opposing goalkeepers HATE this one weird trick. https://t.co/BlbouYAQ33

The last two meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. Given Los Angeles' current form, the trend is expected to hold true, and LAFC should come out on top.

Prediction: Dallas 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Dallas vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score any time - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav