Dallas vs Los Angeles prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Dallas host Los Angeles at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with neither side having their best season so far.

Dallas are currently 12th in the Western Conference table, with a win potentially taking them up to 11th. Marco Ferruzzi's side have been woeful of late, failing to win any of their last seven games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against LAFC on Thursday.

Los Angeles have also faltered recently. Bob Bradley's side have only won one of their last five games and are currently ninth in the Western Conference table. LAFC will know that this is a great chance for them to pick up all three points against a poor Dallas side.

Both teams have had disappointing seasons so far and will be looking to change their fortunes with a win on Thursday.

Dallas vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head

Los Angeles have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Dallas winning only one.

LAFC came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June. Goals from Carlos Vela and Latif Blessing were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Dallas Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Los Angeles Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Dallas vs Los Angeles Team News

Carlos Vela will be a huge miss for LAFC

Dallas

Dallas have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Minnesota last time out. John Nelson is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: John Nelson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles

Los Angeles will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura, Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas and Julian Gaines are all out injured.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura, Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas, Julian Gaines

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dallas vs Los Angeles Predicted XI

Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phelipe Megiolaro; Ryan Hollingshead, Jose Martinez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania; Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian; Ricardo Pepi

Los Angeles Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jamal Blackman; Marco Farfan, Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall; Raheem Edwards, Francisco Ginella, Latif Blessing, Moon-Hwan Kim; Josh Cifuentes; Danny Musovski, Cristian Arango

Dallas vs Los Angeles Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given their similar runs of form.

We predict a draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 LAFC

Edited by Peter P