Dallas vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Dallas entertain Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side are winless in their last six games and in their previous outing suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Sporting KC.

Minnesota United's two-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, as they suffered a 3-1 loss in their away game at DC United.

Dallas are 10 points off the final series playoff spot while Minnesota are in seventh place in the league standings and occupy the last pplayoffspot in the Western Conference at the moment.

Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

There have been 11 MLS meetings between the two sides and they have squared off every season since 2017. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with five wins for both sides and one game ending in a draw.

The Loons have been the better side in recent fixtures and have three wins in their last five encounters in this fixture. They have already met twice this season, with Minnesota recording a 1-0 win at home in May and the last meeting between the two sides at Saturday's venue ending in a 1-1 draw in June.

Dallas form guide (MLS): L-L-L-D-D

Minnesota United form guide (MLS): L-W-W-L-L

Dallas vs Minnesota United Team News

Dallas

There are a few injury concerns for the home side. Beni Redžic and Johnny Nelson are out with ankle and back injuries respectively. Nicky Hernandez has been featuring the USL League and is not expected to play this weekend.

Interim coach Marco Ferruzzi should be able to welcome back Matt Hedge from suspension but midfielder Bryan Acosta picked up a straight red card against Sporting KC and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Beni Redžic, John Nelson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bryan Acosta

Unavailable: Nicky Hernandez

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, and Justin McMaster are the three injury concerns for the visiting side. Ike Opara has not played a single game in the 2021 regular season and is not expected to feature here.

Emanuel Reynoso was taken off the pitch in the game against Houston Dynamo with a hamstring issue and did not make it to the squad against DC United. His involvement in the game is doubtful.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, Ike Opara, Justin McMaster

Doubtful: Emanuel Reynoso

Suspended: None

Dallas vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Bressan, José Martínez, Matt Hedges, Ryan Hollingshead; Facundo Quignón, Andres Ricaurte, Paxton Pomykal; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

Dallas' leaky defense has been their biggest problem this term. With 47 goals conceded, they have the worst defensive record in the Western Conference. Minnesota have not been in great touch away from home this season and we expect the game to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dallas 2-2 Minnesota United

