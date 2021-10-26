Dallas vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021-22

Dallas host the erratic Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday in MLS action, looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The Hoops are winless in nine consecutive games, losing five, and sit second from bottom in the league standings with only 29 points from 31 games.

Head coach Luchi Gonzalez was relieved of his duties last month but things haven't really changed for the better under interim manager Marco Ferruzzi.

The Monarcs have also witnessed a managerial change during the season, with Freddy Juarez given the boot in August and his assistant Pablo Mastroeni taking over as the interim coach.

But since the change, results have barely improved, as the side is yet to taste victory in nine games under Mastroeni.

Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

Dallas have won 21 of their last 45 clashes with Real Salt Lake, losing only 11 times.

However, their last victory in this fixture came in March 2019, and their last encounter ended 3-2 in favor of the Salt Lake side.

Dallas Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Real Salt Lake Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Dallas

Jimmy Maurer started in goal for Dallas at the weekend as Phelipe Megiolaro was suspended.

He's likely to keep his place here too given the 33-year-old made some important saves in the game.

Johnny Nelson is out with a back injury while Beni Redzic and Facundo Quignon are nursing ankle and thigh issues.

Injured: Johnny Nelson, Beni Redzic, Facundo Quignon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Salt Lake

The Monarcs are still without Zack Farnsworth and Marcelo Silva with undisclosed injuries.

While there are no other concerns, changes can be expected in their lineup following another setback on the road as interim manager Pablo Mastroeni played five academy players in the lineup.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth and Marcelo Silva

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Dallas (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Justin Che; Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, Jader Obrian; Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Franco Jara.

Real Salt Lake (3-4-1-2): David Ochoa; Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera; Justin Meram, Nick Besler, Everton Luiz, Andrew Brody; Albert Rusnak; Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin.

Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been really poor on the road lately, losing eight of their last nine away games.

However, coming up against a side with the worst defensive record in the league, that run might improve a little.

We expect Real Salt Lake to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Dallas 1-2 Real Salt Lake

