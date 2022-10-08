Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas will battle for three points on the final day of the MLS regular season on Sunday (October 9).

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 defeat at ten-man Colorado Rapids. Diego Rubio scored a 66th-minute winner ten minutes before Gustavo Vallecilla received his marching orders.

Kansas, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 win at home over Seattle Sounders.

x-FC Dallas @FCDallas



A newly designed player tunnel chosen by you.



bit.ly/fcdtunnel | @SociosUSA Unveiling a new look to get us playoff ready.A newly designed player tunnel chosen by you. Unveiling a new look to get us playoff ready.A newly designed player tunnel chosen by you.bit.ly/fcdtunnel | @SociosUSA https://t.co/tVgVUIfnpU

Despite the win, the Wizards remained in 12th spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 40 points from 33 matches. Dallas, meanwhile, are third with 50 points to show for their efforts in 33 games.

The Burn have already guaranteed their spot in the playoffs but need a solitary point to secure third spot. Kansas, meanwhile, have nothing left to play for and will turn their attention to preparations for next season.

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 77th meeting between the two teams. Kansas City have been superior with 33 wins to Dallas' 29.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Kansas claimed a 4-2 victory after extra time in the US Open Cup.

Dallas are on a six-game unbeaten run at home, winning four games in this sequence.

Kansas City are winless in six games on their travels.

Four of the last five head-to-head games saw both teams find the back of the net.

Two of Dallas' last nine home games have produced under three goals.

Dallas have the joint-best defensive home record in the Wastern Conference.

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Dallas are the favourites in the game, and Nico Estevez' men will be eager to bow out of the regular season on a positive note in front of their fans.

Kansas, meanwhile, have been poor on their travels, with their six-game winless run on the road not boding well for their victory hopes here.

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC



Peter Vermes joined the



Catch the full SKC Show now on Sporting One Carrying confidence into the season's final match, as well into 2023.Peter Vermes joined the #SportingKC Show to discuss goals for Decision Day.Catch the full SKC Show now on Sporting One Carrying confidence into the season's final match, as well into 2023.Peter Vermes joined the #SportingKC Show to discuss goals for Decision Day.Catch the full SKC Show now on Sporting One 👇

Despite having little to play for, Dallas should claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dallas 1-0 Kansas City

Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dallas to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes