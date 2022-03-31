DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh round of thrilling fixtures as DC United welcome Atlanta United to the Audi Field Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into the game separated by just one point and one place in the standings, making for an exciting watch.

DC failed to return to winning ways in their last outing before the international break, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC. That followed a 2-0 home defeat against Chicago Fire, which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

With six points from four games, DC are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, one point and one place off Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Atlanta turned in a performance of the highest quality in their last outing, fighting back from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with CF Montreal.

They are now unbeaten in three of their opening four games of the season, claiming two wins and a draw. Their only defeat came on March 6, when they were beaten 3-0 by a rampant Colorado Rapids side away from home.

DC United vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two teams, with the results split right down the middle.

Both teams have picked up six wins apiece since their first clash in 2017, with Atlanta claiming a 3-2 victory in their most recent outing.

Atlanta have won all but one of the last five meetings between the two teams since 2019, with a 2-1 defeat in October 2020 being the only exception.

DC have lost their last two games, scoring one and conceding four.

While DC boast one of the best defensive records in the Eastern Conference with four goals conceded, Atlanta have struggled to get things goiung in defence, shipping eight goals.

DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction

With just one point separating DC United and Atlanta United in the points table, a riveting contest could ensue, with both teams taking the game to the other in search of all three points.

However, Atlanta have won four of their last five games against DC, including each of their last two visits to the Audi Field. They could keep this fine run going and come out victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Atlanta United.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

DC United vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of their previous 12 encounters).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Atlanta United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season).

Edited by Bhargav