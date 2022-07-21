DC United vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

DC United will look to get back to winning ways as they lock horns with CF Montreal at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United are yet to pick up their first win in the MLS after announcing Wayne Rooney as the successor to former coach Hernan Losada. Rooney has had to watch the last two games from the stands as he is still waiting for his work visa and is thus yet to take over officially.

DC United suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Minnesota last Sunday. They have fared poorly in recent weeks, having picked up just a single win in their last 10 matches. DC are now languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 18 points from 19 matches.

DC United also fell to a 6-2 loss against Bayern Munich in a friendly game on Wednesday and are in desperate need of a positive result as they prepare to host CF Montreal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Montreal travel to Washington after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Toronto FC last weekend. Prior to that game, they had fallen to two successive losses against the Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

They have won seven and lost five of their last 12 matches and are sitting comfortably at fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Save for the 4-0 loss against Los Angeles Galaxy, Montreal have not failed to score away from home since February.

As such, they will fancy their chances against a struggling DC United side this Saturday.

DC United vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 24 meetings between the two sides, DC United and CF Montreal have won eight games each. Eight games have ended in a draw.

Montreal have won just two of their last eight matches against DC United.

DC United have won just one of their last 10 matches in the MLS.

DC United have scored at least one goal and conceded at least two in six of their last seven home games.

Montreal haven't settled for a draw in any of their last 12 matches in the MLS.

DC United vs CF Montreal Prediction

DC United are in poor form and haven't registered a single win across their last four home games in the MLS. CF Montreal have fared decently on the road and are likely to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: DC United 2-3 CF Montreal

DC United vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Montreal to score last - Yes

