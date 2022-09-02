DC United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with a struggling DC United side in an important clash at the Audi Field on Sunday.

DC United vs Colorado Rapids Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been abysmal so far this season. The home side edged New York City FC to a crucial 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The Rapids suffered a 4-1 defeat against Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

DC United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won six out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' three victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams saw Colorado Rapids win by a 2-1 margin to end a nine-game winless run against DC United.

DC United ended a four-game losing streak and a six-game winless streak with their victory against New York City FC this week.

Colorado Rapids have conceded 10 goals in their last two away games in the MLS - their worst away record over a span of two matches on the road since 2014.

Ola Kamara scored his 83rd MLS goal against New York City FC - only Josef Martinez has scored more goals in the competition since Kamara's debut in 2016.

Hany Mukhtar's hat-trick against Colorado Rapids this week was the fifth hat-trick against the Rapids since 2019 - more than any other team has conceded during this period.

DC United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

DC United have endured a dismal season so far and have several issues to resolve in the coming weeks. The hosts did manage to pull a rabbit out of the hat against New York City FC this week and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids have been in poor form over the past month and have conceded 10 goals in their last two games. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Colorado Rapids

DC United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ola Kamara to score - Yes

