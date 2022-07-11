DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with a struggling DC United outfit in an important encounter at Audi Field on Wednesday.

DC United vs Columbus Crew Preview

DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a stunning 7-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this year. The Crew edged Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

DC United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against DC United and have won 27 of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 20 victories.

The most common result in matches played between DC United and Columbus Crew is a 1-1 draw.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last five matches in the MLS and will look to extend their streak against DC United this week.

DC United have been in dismal form in recent weeks and have conceded an astonishing 13 goals in their last three matches in the MLS.

Columbus Crew have failed to find the back of the net in four of their nine matches away from home so far in the MLS this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier thisyear and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Columbus Crew.

DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

DC United have endured an abysmal season so far and face an uphill task in the MLS this year. The hosts have suffered 10 defeats in their 17 games so far this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Columbus Crew have grown in stature since the start of the season and are in impressive form at the moment. The away side is currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Columbus Crew

DC United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Derrick Etienne to score - Yes

