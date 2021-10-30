DC United vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with DC United on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Columbus Crew are in tenth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Crew edged Orlando City to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

DC United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also had their struggles this season. The home side got the better of New York Red Bulls this week and will be confident going into this game.

D.C. United



DC United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a decent record against DC United and have won 25 out of 56 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed 20 victories against Columbus Crew and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in August this year and ended in a stunning 4-2 victory for DC United. Columbus Crew committed several errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-D-L

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-W-L

DC United vs Columbus Crew Team News

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Frederic Brilliant, Andy Najar, Yordy Reyna, and Edison Flores are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Chris Odoi-Atsem has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Frederic Brilliant, Andy Najar, Yordy Reyna, Edison Flores, Paul Arriola, Moses Nyeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Gyasi Zardes, and Artur are injured and will not be able to feature against DC United. Luis Diaz is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Artur, Gyasi Zardes

Doubtful: Luis Diaz

Suspended: None

DC United vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Kevin Paredes, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Nigel Robertha, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Steven Moreira; Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne; Bradley Wright-Phillips

DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

DC United have overcome what was a shocking slump and will need to make the most of their recovery this weekend. The hosts have a thoroughly depleted squad and will need to dig deep to take something away from this match.

Columbus Crew have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams have problems to address this month and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Columbus Crew

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi