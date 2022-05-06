×
DC United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting tips | 7th May 2022

DC United square off against Houston Dynamo in their upcoming MLS fixture
Shubham Dupare
Modified May 06, 2022
Preview

In a non-conference MLS fixture, DC United host the Houston Dynamo at Audi Field on Saturday.

The home side find themselves in the last spot in the Eastern Conference standings, with three wins and five losses in eight games so far. They suffered a 3-0 loss against Columbus Crew in their previous outing.

Houston Dynamo have fared slightly better and have three wins, three losses and three draws in their nine games so far. They are winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Austin last time around.

DC United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have squared off 30 times across all competitions since 2006. Houston Dynamo have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording 18 wins against the capital club. The hosts have six wins to their name while six games have ended in draws.
  • The hosts are the only side in the competition without a stalemate to their name this season at this stage of the competition.
  • DC United and Houston rank last and second-last respectively in terms of duels won this season, winning 44.7% and 45% of their duels respectively.
  • Houston have failed to win 19 of their last 20 away games in the competition, while two of DC's three wins this term have come at home.
  • Five of DC's six wins against Houston have come at home, while the visiting side are without a win at Saturday's venue since 2014.
  • Houston are on a five-game undefeated streak against the home side (W2, D3).

DC United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The hosts have hit a rough patch in recent games and have just one win to their name in six MLS games. Eight of their 10 goals this term have come at home, so they are likely to find the back of the net here.

Houston Dynamo have endured mixed results in home and away games. Though they have been without a win in their last three games, they stand a good chance of at least taking away a point from this game.

Given the form of the two sides, the game is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Houston Dynamo

DC United vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

हिन्दी