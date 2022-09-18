DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2022

DC United and Inter Miami will square off at Audi Field in MLS Eastern Conference action on Sunday.

DC United have been eliminated from contention for a playoff berth and will be looking to sign off for the season on a winning note. They saw their three-game unbeaten streak come to an end in their previous outing as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sporting Kansas City.

Inter Miami are still in the race to book a place in the playoffs and returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last time around. Gonzalo Higuaín's brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on Tuesday.

They have four games left to play and if they can avoid dropping points in those games, they will be able to comfortably ensure a spot in the playoffs.

DC United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across all competitions and DC United are undefeated against their southern rivals, with three wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

In their previous meeting, which took place at DRV PNK Stadium in May, they played out a 2-2 draw.

DC United have failed to score in eight of their last 10 matches, including their last three home games, in which they have kept two clean sheets and conceded six goals.

DC United have failed to win nine of their last 10 MLS games at home, while Inter Miami have just one win to their name in their last 13 away games, suffering defeats in the last three away games.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the MLS, scoring just 32 goals in 31 league games. They have also conceded 62 goals in that period, with only San Jose Earthquakes conceding more (63).

DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction

DC United's goalscoring woes are expected to continue in this game and, with their playoff hopes already over, Wayne Rooney might experiment with his squad here.

Inter Miami have been inconsistent this term, but with the playoffs berth at stake, they are expected to put in a solid display in this game. Miami are expected to capitalize on the hosts' struggles and we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Inter Miami

DC United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

