DC United vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as DC United lock horns with Minnesota United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

DC United are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have blown hot and cold this season. The hosts defeated FC Cincinnati by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Minnesota United are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table and have also improved this year. The away side eased past Houston Dynamo over the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

DC United vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have a good record against DC United and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed only one victory against Minnesota United and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two MLS sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Minnesota United. DC United were improved over the past year and will want to step up this week.

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-W

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-L-W

DC United vs Minnesota United Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem, and Adrien Perez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Nigel Robertha and Paul Arriola have recovered from their niggles and will be available for selection.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, and Juan Agudelo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Emanuel Reynoso is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, Juan Agudelo

Doubtful: Emanuel Reynoso

Suspended: None

DC United vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

DC United vs Minnesota United Prediction

DC United have been impressive this season but will overcome bouts of inconsistency to secure their top-seven finish. The away side has scored nine goals in its last three games and will want to prove its mettle on Wednesday.

Minnesota United made a strong statement of intent against Houston Dynamo last weekend and have an impressive squad. Both teams have good players in their ranks and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Minnesota United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi