DC United vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nashville SC take on DC United in an important encounter at Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will look to win this game.

DC United vs Nashville SC Preview

DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

DC United vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an excellent record against DC United and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Sporting Kansas City are the only other MLS club to have avoided defeat against DC United in their first three matches.

Under their interim head coach Chad Ashton, DC United have lost four of their eight matches in the MLS and have conceded more than one goal in six of these games.

Nashville SC's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last week brought an astonishing 24-game unbeaten run at home in the MLS to an end.

DC United have conceded eight goals on corner kicks so far this season - the most of any team in the MLS.

Nashville SC striker CJ Sapong has scored 75 goals in his last 10 MLS seasons, with none of these strikes coming from outside the box.

DC United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs this year. The away side has assembled a formidable squad and will look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

DC United have endured a dismal campaign so far and have several problems to address ahead of this match. Nashville SC have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Nashville SC

DC United vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: CJ Sapong to score - Yes

