DC United vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2021

DC United host Nashville at Audi Field in Washington on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, hoping to bounce back from their latest defeat.

Thanks to a 97th minute winner from Daryl Dike, the Men in Black went down 2-1 to Orlando City in their last domestic game before the international break.

It was their second defeat in four outings, keeping them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table with 40 points in 28 games.

They're still seven points behind Nashville, who're in second, although their hopes of reaching the CONCACAF Champions League are over with New England Revolution securing the spot.

Their form lately has been patchy too, drawing in each of their last three league games, including two which ended goalless, and have won only once in their last five.

Regardless, both sides are well on their course to finish better than last season.

DC United vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head

Since last year, the side have clashed twice, with Nashville coming out on top on both occasions.

This includes a stunning 5-2 victory as recently as August by Nashville.

DC United Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Nashville Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

DC United vs Nashville SC Team news

DC United

Brendan Hines-Ike (hip), Adrian Perez (foot), Yordy Reyna (muscle) and Ramon Abila (groin) will miss the clash for the Men in Black.

Moreover, Chris Odoi-Atsem (quad) and Drew Skundrich (undisclosed) are doubtful.

Injured: Brendan Hines-Ike, Adrian Perez, Ramon Abila, Yordy Reyna

Doubtful: Chris Odoi-Atsem, Drew Skundrich

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nashville

Contrastingly, the Six-Strings have an injury-free squad going into Saturday, giving their manager Hernán Losada the liberty to choose his best XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

DC United vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

DC United (3-4-2-1): Bill Hamid; Donovan Pines, Steve Birnbaum, Tony Alfaro; Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Júnior Moreno, Andy Najar; Paul Arriola, Edison Flores; Ola Kamara.

Nashville (3-4-3): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney; Daniel Lovitz, Aníbal Godoy, Brian Anunga, Taylor Washington; Alex Muyl, C.J. Sapong, Hany Mukhtar.

DC United vs Nashville SC Prediction

It's a clash of two sides struggling to find their best form.

While the Washington side have problems scoring, Nashville are dealing with a lackluster defense that has conceded eight times in their last four games alone.

It might as well end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Nashville SC

