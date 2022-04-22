DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips - 23th April 2022

Fresh off the back of a comfortable US Open Cup victory, DC United return to the MLS where they take on New England Revolution at the Audi Field Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game on an impressive six-game winning streak against the Black-and-Red and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

DC United returned to winning ways in style as they comfortably saw off Flower City Union in the third round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Manager Chad Ashton will hope that victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they return to the MLS where they are currently on a four-game losing streak.

DC United’s poor start to the season sees them sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference table after picking up six points from their opening six games.

Elsewhere, New England Revolution ended their losing streak in the MLS last time out as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

Prior to that, the Revs were on a run of four consecutive defeats, conceding 10 goals and scoring five in that time.

New England Revolution are currently 11th in the East, level on seven points with Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and New York City FC.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution boast

P

a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 67 meetings between the sides.

DC United have picked up three fewer wins in that time while the spoils have been shared on 16 different occasions.

The Revs head into the game on an impressive six-match winning streak against the hosts, stretching back to a 1-1 draw back in July 2020.

DC United are currently on a run of four consecutive losses in the MLS, conceding eight goals and scoring three in that time.

New England Revolution are on a seven-game winless run away from home, picking up three draws and losing four since a 3-2 win at FC DC United last October.

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, the Revs are strong favorites to come away with the desired results, having won each of their previous six meetings. Both sides head into the game in similar form and we predict the visitors will come away with yet another victory.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 New England Revolution

DC United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (The Revs have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of the last five meetings between the sides)

Edited by Peter P