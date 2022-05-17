DC United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th May 2022

Unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, New York City FC will make a trip to the Audi Field Stadium to face DC United on Wednesday.

The Black and Red, meanwhile, will set out to pick up a third home victory on the bounce in the MLS for the first time since September.

United turned in a resilient performance at Inter Miami FC on Sunday, fighting back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw .

That followed a disappointing 3-0 home defeat against New York Red Bulls on May 11, which saw them crash out of the US Open Cup. With 13 points from ten games, United are eighth in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, New York maintained their fine run of results last time out, claiming a comfortable 2-0 win over Columbus Crew.

They are now unbeaten in seven outings, picking up five wins and two draws, since a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders in the CONCACAF semi-finals in April. With 17 points from ten games, New York are sixth in the conference standings, three points off first-placed Montreal, albeit with a game in hand.

DC United vs New York City FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 17 meetings.

United have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

New York are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight meetings against United, claiming five wins and two draws.

United have lost four of their last six home games across competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring six.

New York are unbeaten in their last seven outings, stretching back to a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders in April.

DC United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York head into the game as one of the most in-form teams in the division and will back themselves to see off United. Considering past results between the two teams, New York should extend their dominance over United and claim all three points.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 New York City FC.

DC United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of their last six games).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of the last six meetings between the two teams).

