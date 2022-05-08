DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

DC United and New York Red Bulls will go head-to-head at the Audi Field Stadium in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The Red Bulls will look to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five meetings between the two teams.

United steered clear off the foot of the Eastern Conference table last time out as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo.

They have now won all but one of their last four outings, with a 3-0 defeat against Columbus Crew on May 1 being the only exception. United now turn their attention to the US Open Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory at Flower City Union on April 20.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls were denied their fourth win on the spin last time out, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers.

They are now unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, picking up three wins and two draws. Like Tuesday’s hosts, the Red Bulls will look to make it two wins from two in the US Open Cup after kicking off their title hunt with a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic in April.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides.

DC United have picked up four wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on eight different occasions.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in six straight games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss to Montreal on April 9.

DC United have won each of their last two home games, seeing off New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo respectively.

New York Red Bulls are on a six-game winning streak away from home, scoring 15 goals and conceding four in that time.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Tuesday’s game sees two in-form teams square off and this makes for an exciting cup tie. The Red Bulls have won each of their last six away games and we predict they will keep this fine run going and end their winless run against the hosts.

Prediction: DC United 0-2 New York Red Bulls,

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in each of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine meetings)

