DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture as they take on DC United at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this year. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Red Bulls suffered a shock 5-4 defeat against Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have an impressive record against New York Red Bulls and have won 44 out of the 98 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' 36 victories.

The last nine meetings between these two teams have witnessed three victories apiece for New York Red Bulls and DC United and three draws.

DC United have suffered defeat in seven of their last 10 MLS matches and have conceded multiple goals in 11 of their last 13 games in the competition.

New York Red Bulls' 5-4 defeat against Colorado Rapids this week marked only the 22nd time nine goals have been scored in a single game in MLS history.

DC United have conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of the game in each of their last three matches in the MLS.

After squandering their lead this week, New York Red Bulls became only the fifth team in the MLS to lose a match after scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the game.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been fairly impressive this season but have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match. The Red Bulls have endured a slight slump over the past month and will need to present a robust front this weekend.

DC United have been in dismal form this year and face an uphill battle against a formidable opponent on Saturday. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 New York Red Bulls

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

