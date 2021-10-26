DC United vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on DC United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Red Bulls edged Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

DC United are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side suffered a shocking 6-0 defeat against New York City FC last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

DC United have a slight edge over New York Red Bulls and have won 29 out of 73 matches played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 27 victories against DC United and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will want to be more clinical this week.

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-L-W

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-D

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Team News

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Chris Odoi-Atsem has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike

Doubtful: Chris Odoi-Atsem

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Lucas Monzon and Fabio are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this week. New York Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Fabio, Lucas Monzon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Frankie Amaya

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS and have effectively turned their season around. The Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and will want to maintain their impressive streak this week.

DC United were shockingly poor over the weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi