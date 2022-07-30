DC United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with a struggling DC United side in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Sunday.

DC United vs Orlando City Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this year. The hosts suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side stunned New York Red Bulls with a 5-1 victory in the US Open Cup last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

DC United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have slight edge over Orlando City and have won seven out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's six victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams witnessed a victory for DC United and eight goals being scored - the joint-highest for a single game in MLS history.

DC United have conceded multiple goals in each of their last six matches in the MLS and have now lost seven of their last 10 games in the competition.

Orlando City have suffered defeat in only one of their last six matches away from home and have secured draws in their last two such matches.

Taxi Fountas scored a hat-trick against Orlando City last month and became the first-ever DC United player to score two goals within the first 10 minutes of a match.

Orlando City managed only one shot on target against Philadelphia Union last week - they have managed only one shot on target in three of their last four MLS games.

DC United vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate this season and are well-placed to secure a top-seven finish. The away side has impressive players at its disposal and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks.

DC United have endured an abysmal season so far but have managed to trouble Orlando City in the past. Orlando City are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Orlando City

DC United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Benji Michel to score - Yes

