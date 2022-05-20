DC United vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

DC United will take on Toronto FC in their MLS Eastern Conference game on Saturday.

The hosts are without a win in their last three games across competitions, suffering a 2-0 loss at home against New York City FC on Thursday. Toronto, meanwhile, have lost five games in a row and are also without a win away from home this term.

The Canadian side have not scored in their last three games, suffering a 1-0 loss against Orlando City SC in their previous outing.

DC United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times in the MLS since 2007. The hosts have been the better team with 16 wins, while Toronto have emerged victorious 12 times; ten games have ended in draws.

Toronto have recorded the fewest shots on target this season (8.6 per game), while United have recorded 11.

United commit 15.6 fouls per game, the second-most in the league, while the Reds commit the fewest with 9.2.

Toronto have not kept a clean sheet in their last 20 MLS games, one shy of the club record.

DC United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Both teams have some notable absentees due to injuries. The absence of players like Jonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo has hampered Toronto's campaign thus far.

Meanwhile, three of United's four wins this term have come at home, but they have also suffered four defeats. Toronto's poor away form might be one thing that could work in the hosts' favor as they look to return to winning ways.

Toronto have the worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding 23 goals in just 12 goals. They have conceded 11 goals in their last three outings against the Black and Red.

Both teams have struggled to score in their recent games, so a low-scoring game could ensue, but United should come out on top.

Prediction: DC United 1-0 Toronto.

DC United vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: DC United to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5.

