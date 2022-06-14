El Salvador vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 22-23

El Salvador welcome reigning champions the USA to the Estadio Cuscatlán in their CONCACAF Nations League group stage fixture on Tuesday.

The home team kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win against Grenada but were held to a 2-2 draw by the team in the away game last Wednesday.

The USA kicked off their title defense with an emphatic 5-0 win over Grenada on Friday, with Jesus Ferreira scoring four goals and Paul Arriola getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

El Salvador vs USA Head-to-Head

The two rivals have crossed paths 27 times across all competitions. As expected, the USA have a better record against their southern rivals, as El Salvador have been able to get the better of the Stars and Stripes just once. That win came in an exhibition fixture in 1992.

The USA have 20 wins to their name in this fixture, while the spoils have been shared six times between the two sides. They last met in the final round fixtures of the CONCACAF 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the USA defeating El Salvador 1-0 in January at the Lower.com Field.

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

USA form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

El Salvador vs USA form guide

El Salvador

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for La Selecta at the moment. Hugo Pérez had called up 27 players for the June international break and should be able to call upon the strongest starting XI against the USA as this is the last game of the month.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

USA

The USA traveled to San Salvador with 26 players, as Djordje Mihailovic pulled out of the squad last week with an injury.

Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Miles Robinson, Djordje Mihailovic.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Zack Steffen.

El Salvador vs USA Predicted XIs

El Salvador (4-4-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Kevin Melara, Elvis Claros, Alexander Larín, Bryan Tamacas; Nelson Bonilla, Narciso Orellana, Brayan Alvarez, Jairo Henríquez; Darwin Cerén, Christian Pineda

USA (4-3-3): Matt Turner (GK); Antonee Robinson, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, George Bello; Luca de la Torre, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira

El Salvador vs USA Prediction

El Salvador have not been able to find the back of the net against the USA in their last four meetings but will have home advantage in this match and are likely to find the back of the net.

The USA, on the other hand, have scored 14 goals in their last five encounters against the hosts. They have also been in great touch in front of goal in 2022 and have 13 goals in their last five games.

The USA should be able to record an easy win in this match but a clean sheet here seems unlikely.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-3 USA

