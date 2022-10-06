England Women vs USA Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2022

England Women will host the US Women's national team at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly on Friday night.

England recently won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in July while the USA are the reigning World Champions, so the game should make for an exciting clash.

England continued their winning ways in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month and recorded 2-0 and 10-0 wins over Austria and Luxembourg respectively. They will be looking to make the most of their home advantage against the current No 1 ranked team in the FIFA Women's Ranking.

USA have not played a competitive game since their 1-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAFAF Women's Championship final in July, though they did play a couple of friendlies in September. They defeated Nigeria 4-0 and 2-1 in a set of two friendlies.

Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration in the USA's 2-1 win over England in the 2019 FIFA World Cup semi-finals caused a stir among English players and fans and they will be hoping for redemption here.

England Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 18 times across all competitions. USA have dominated the proceedings against the home team and have 12 wins to their name. England have been able to defeat USA just four times while two games have ended in draws.

USA have gone unbeaten in each of their last 21 matches in all competitions and have eight clean sheets in their last nine games.

England have yet to lose under Sarina Wiegman, winning 20 of their 22 matches in all competitions.

This is just the third meeting between the two teams in England, with both sides picking up a win apiece in the first two games.

The Lionesses have scored 43 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions while conceding just three. USA also boast a great goalscoring record in their last 10 games, finding the back of the net 33 times. They have a slightly better defensive record though, conceding just one goal in that period.

England Women vs USA Women Prediction

The two behemoths of women's football will square off at a sold-out Wembley on Friday and the game is expected to put both teams to the test. England are strong favorites thanks to their impressive form and home advantage, while The Stars and Stripes will be looking to live up to their reputation as the reigning world champions and best-ranked team in the world.

England have been dominant in their recent games and overcame some big names to win the European Championship in the summer. They are expected to have the upper hand here and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: England Women 2-1 USA Women

England Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: England to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ella Toone to score or assist anytime - Yes

