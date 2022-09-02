FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC will go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

The Orange and Blue are unbeaten at home since the start of June and will head into the weekend looking to march on in the same vein.

Cincinnati were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew on Sunday.

They are now unbeaten in six straight games, picking up one win and five draws since a 2-0 loss to the Crew on July 18. With 35 points from 27 games, Cincinnati are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point off Inter Miami in the final playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, Charlotte were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out when they lost 2-0 against Toronto FC.

They have now lost four of their last five games, with a 3-1 win away to New York City FC on August 18 being the only exception. Charlotte are 12th in the conference standings after picking up 32 points from 28 games.

FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming back in March, which Charlotte won 2-0.

Cincinnati have managed just one win from their last 11 games, claiming nine wins and losing once.

Charlotte have lost their last two outings and will look to avoid a third straight league defeat for the first time since March.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the MLS, dating back to a 3-2 loss against New England Revolution in May.

Charlotte have lost three of their last four away games, managing one win and conceding 13 goals.

FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC Prediction

Cincinnati will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the visitors following defeat in the reverse leg in March. The Orange are Blue have turned the TQL Stadium into a fortress in recent weeks and should pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Cincinnati have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Charlotte’s last seven outings.)

