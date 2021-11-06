FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on FC Cincinnati on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have endured a dismal campaign. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against New York Red Bulls this week and will need to take it up a notch against FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed only one victory against Atlanta United and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Atlanta United. FC Cincinnati were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-D-W

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Team News

FC Cincinnati

Gustavo Vallecilla is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff and Nick Hagglund are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Nick Hagglund

Doubtful: Gustavo Vallecilla

Suspended: None

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, and Franco Ibarra have recovered from their knocks and will be able to feature in this game. Emerson Hyndman remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Santiago Sosa

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey, Edgar Castillo, Geoff Cameron, Ronald Matarrita; Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United are fighting for a top-seven finish at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The away has good players in its ranks and will need to step up in what is set to be a crucial encounter.

FC Cincinnati have struggled in the MLS this season and have conceded 22 goals in their last four matches. Atlanta United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-3 Atlanta United

