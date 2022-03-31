FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Cincinnati play host to CF Montreal at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get their season up and running, having failed to win their opening four games.

Cincinnati were denied their third win on the spin last Saturday, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away at newcomers Charlotte FC. Before that, they claimed a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on March 13 before seeing off Inter Miami 3-1 three days later.

With six points from their opening five games, Cincinnati are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with DC United and Charlotte FC.

Elsewhere, Montreal continue to search for their first win of the season. They bottled a two-goal lead before settling for a 3-3 draw with Atlanta United in their last outing.

They have now drawn one and lost three of their opening four games so far, picking up one point from 12 available. Montreal are in the penultimate position in the East, only above last-placed Inter Miami on goal difference.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams. Cincinnati boast a superior record in their last six clashes, claiming three wins.

Montreal have picked up one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Cincinnati have lost all but one of their last nine home games, with the only exception coming two weeks ago, when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami.

Montreal are without a win in their opening four games this season, claiming a draw and three losses.

This is the club’s joint-worst start to the season, equalling their 2012 and 2014 record of just one point from their first four games.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Prediction

While Montreal have stumbled in the new season, they will fancy their chances against a Cincinnati team thst have struggled on home turf, losing eight of their last nine home games. Given both their struggles in defense, an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 CF Montreal.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Cincinnati and Montreal hold the worst defensive record in the East, with 10 and 11 goals conceded respectively).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams are yet to keep a clean sheet this season).

