FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2022

FC Cincinnati will take on Columbus Crew at the TQL Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

With just one point and two places separating the two teams in the Eastern Conference table, both sides should go all out in their pursuit of three points.

Cincinnati were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth time in five games last weekend, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by New York Red Bulls.

They have now managed just one win in their last ten outings, picking up eight draws and losing once. With 34 points from 26 games, Cincinnati are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point and two places off Columbus Crew.

The Crew, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on home turf.

Before that, they picked up a 3-2 victory over New York City FC before holding out for a 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids a week later. Columbus head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six away games, maiming three draws and three wins since a 2-0 loss to New York City FC in May.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus hold the upper hand in this fixture, claiming six wins from their last 11 meetings.

Cincinnati have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The Crew are unbeaten in three games against Cincinnati, claiming one draw and winning their last two.

Cincinnati head into the weekend on a run of just one win since the end of June, picking up eight draws and losing once in ten outings.

Columbus are unbeaten in three games, picking up one win and two draws. They have also avoided defeat in their last six away outings since a 2-0 loss at New York City FC in May.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

With just one point separating Cincinnati and Columbus, a cagey affair could ensue, as they both look to strengthen their place in the top half of the conference standings. Considering the same, both teams could settle for a share of the spoils and keep their unbeaten run alive.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Columbus Crew

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Cincinnati’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.)

