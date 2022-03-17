FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures when FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are coming fresh of snapping a 14-game losing streak in the league, while the visitors are seeking their first win of the season.

FC Cincinnati finally gave their fans something to cheer for, as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a resilient Orlando City team last weekend. Cincinnati had lost 14 games on the trot, including two this campaign.

In an action-packed affair at the Exploria Stadium, Brandon Vazquez turned in a performance of the highest quality. He scored either side of Junior Urso’s 42nd-minute equaliser to hand the visitors all three points.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s early struggles continued, as they were beaten 2-0 by Los Angeles FC on home turf. They had opened their campaign with a goalless draw with Chicago Fire before falling to a humbling 5-1 defeat at Austin FC.

Inter Miami are now winless in five of their last six league outings, losing four and drawing one.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have been utterly dominant in this fixture, winning all four previous meetings.

In their last clash in October 2021, the Herons strolled to an emphatic 5-1 victory on home turf.

FC Cincinnati head into Saturday’s game on a run of eight consecutive home defeats in the MLS, dating back to a 2-0 win over Toronto FC in September.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have endured a winless start to the new season, claiming a draw and two losses in their opening three games.

They have lost six of their last seven away games in the league, winning 1-0 at New England Revolution in November 2021.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction

Fresh off ending their long losing streak in the league, FC Cincinnati will come with renewed confidence as they seek to continue their winning ways.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have stumbled in the new season, failing to win any of their opening three games. However, looking at the past results in this fixture and the difference in class and quality between the two teams, Inter Miami could come away with a win.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Inter Miami.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - (Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have struggled at the defensive end so far, shipping seven goals from three games, respectively).

Edited by Bhargav