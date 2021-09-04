FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on Inter Miami at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and need a victory this weekend.

FC Cincinnati are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. Phil Neville's charges held Orlando City to a 0-0 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a flawless record against FC Cincinnati and have won both matches that have been played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated Inter Miami and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Inter Miami. Both teams created several chances on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-D-D

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-L-W

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita is on international duty at the moment and remains unavailable for selection. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Zico Bailey, Joseph-Claude Gyau

Unavailable: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Kieran Gibbs and Ryan Shawcross are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Joevin Jones is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross

Doubtful: Joevin Jones

Unavailable: None

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Florian Valot, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have made progress in recent weeks and have lost only one of their last seven MLS games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can made an impact on their day will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have several issues to address at the moment and will need to avoid another debacle in this match. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Inter Miami

