FC Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Cincinnati and Los Angeles FC lock horns at the TQL Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams head into the game fresh off booking their places in the fourth round of the US Open Cup and will look to keep the same form continuing.

Cincinnati made light work of Pittsburgh Riverhounds in round three of the US Open Cup, cruising to a 2-0 victory last Wednesday.

Manager Pat Noonan will hope that that victory can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form. Cincinnati now head to the MLS, where they are on a three-game winless run. With seven points from seven games, Cincinnati are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, one point above rock-bottom DC United.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles cruised to the next round of the US Open Cup with ease, claiming a 5-1 victory over Orange County SC last time out. They now turn their attention to the MLS, where they have lost once this season, picking up five wins and one draw from their first seven games.

Thanks to this solid start to the season, Los Angeles sit atop the Western Conference standings with 16 points from seven outings.

FC Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams, with their first encounter coming in 2019, where Los Angeles claimed a 2-0 victory.

Cincinnati are winless in their last three games, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 3-1 win over Inter Miami in March.

The Orange and Blue have lost nine of their last ten home games, with the victory over Inter Miami being the only exception.

Los Angeles are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine games across competitions, picking up seven wins and one draw..

The Black and Gold boast the division’s joint-best attacking record with 17 goals scored in their opening seven games.

FC Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Sunday’s game will see two teams who have enjoyed contrasting starts to the season go head-to-head, with Los Angeles being the clearly superior team. The Black and Yellows should keep their fine run going and come away with all three points.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Los Angeles FC.

FC Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Los Angeles FC have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (The Black and Yellows are been one of the best attacking teams in the league, scoring 17 goals in seven outings).

