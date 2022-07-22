FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC outfit in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have fairly impressive this year. The away side edged Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won two of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other five games ending in draws.

FC Cincinnati have managed to collect only one points from its last three matches against Nashville SC, with their previous home game ending in a 6-3 defeat.

After a run of five draws in six games, FC Cincinnati suffered a 2-0 defeat last week and have now won only one of their last nine matches in the MLS.

Nashville SC have suffered defeat in two of their last three matches in the MLS and have not registered the same result in consecutive matches since April this year.

FC Cincinnati have conceded a league-high seven penalties in the MLS this season and also conceded one against Columbus Crew last week.

Hany Mukhtar has found the back of the net in five MLS games on the trot for Nashville SC - the first player in the history of the club to achieve the feat.

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have stepped up to the plate admirably this season and will look to qualify for the knock-outs in the coming months. The Western Conference side has endured a few problems over the past month and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Cincinnati have struggled in recent weeks and are in dire need of a shot in the arm. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

