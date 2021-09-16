FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati have struggled this season and are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The away side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Atlanta United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been a resurgent force this season. The hosts were held to a 3-3 draw by FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to be more robust in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a flawless record against FC Cincinnati and have won all five matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never managed a victory against New York City FC and will need to create history on Saturday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for New York City FC. FC Cincinnati were dismal on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Joseph Claude-Gyau is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Joseph-Claude Gyau

Unavailable: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Thiago was sent off against FC Dallas and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thiago

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Florian Valot, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The away side was stunned by an impressive FC Dallas performance this week and will need to prove its mettle on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last 14 matches and have endured a miserable season so far. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 New York City FC

